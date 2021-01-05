North Carolina man used racial slur, threatened to shoot Zaxby’s employee after leaving drive-through, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 53-year-old man was charged Monday for ethnic intimidation after he used a racial slur and threatened to shoot a juvenile employee after leaving a Zaxby’s drive-through, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police said Jimmy Mott called Zaxby’s management to complain after he left the drive-through at the Zaxby’s on LR Boulevard when he used the slur and threatened to shoot the employee he had interacted with while attempting to buy food.

Mott was charged with ethnic intimidation and arrested.

