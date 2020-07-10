North Carolina state senator tests positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina state senator tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham).

The unidentified Republican member of the state senate received the positive test Friday morning, Berger said.

Before heading to Raleigh from his district, he had a previous coronavirus test which came up negative.

Berger says the senator had no symptoms but took the test to be proactive considering that he was going to the general assembly.

His spouse is set to undergo a medical procedure, so he took the second test Thursday. He showed no symptoms at the time.

Berger says the senator is home and feeling well.

Here is the full statement from North Carolina State Senate Leader Phil Berger: