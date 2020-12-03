MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 26-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after allegations of sexual abuse with a child in foster care, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Mary Caroline Brown was arrested without incident and charged with felony sex act by substitute parent. She was issued a $100,000 bond.
The Sheriff’s Office said it received a report on Monday from the NC Department of Health and Human Services-Child Protection Services with allegations of the crime, prompting the investigation.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- North Carolina woman arrested for sex act with foster child
- Conservation group files new lawsuit over I-526 extension project
- Not all the same: There are some hand sanitizers the FDA says consumers should avoid using. Here’s the full list.
- New HBO documentary “Baby God” exposes how a once respected fertility doctor secretly impregnated dozens of women
- Getting beaten online trying to buy a PS5 or new Xbox? You may be losing to a bot