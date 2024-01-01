RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman from central North Carolina is ringing in the new year as a millionaire.

Pamela Bradshaw, of Clinton, won $1 million just after midnight in Times Square, becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. The North Carolina Education Lottery and 22 other state lotteries were involved in the promotion.

Pamela Bradshaw and her daughter celebrating the lottery win in Times Square (NC Education Lottery)

“I’m so blessed,” said Bradshaw after winning the drawing. “I’m so blessed.”

Bradshaw is the second consecutive North Carolinian to become America’s Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

Last year, a man from Spindale celebrated the huge honor in Times Square.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Bradshaw’s good luck began with a second-chance drawing held by the lottery system , where she won a VIP trip to New York City.

She was one of five Powerball players chosen across the U.S. who made the trip for the chance to win $1 million in the drawing. Her odds of winning were one in five.

Bradshaw said the trip to New York was her first time flying on a plane and seeing the Statue of Liberty.

“I cried on the plane ride and I cried at the Statue of Liberty,” she said. “It’s just been so incredible.”

Lottery officials said Bradshaw and her daughter made the trip for four days and three nights, and attended an exclusive New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

“I would love to have my own home that is mine and that I feel safe in,” Bradshaw said of her plans for her prize money. “I can have my own house and fix it up pretty and clean and feel safe. Not anything fancy or big, just a little cottage or something with one or two bedrooms.”

The next Powerball drawing is taking place New Year’s Day with a $810 million jackpot if taken as an annuity, and $408.9 million if taken as cash.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.