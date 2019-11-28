Florida therapy dogs getting ready for Thanksgiving goes viral

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s not the famous dogs around the poker table picture, but it comes in a close second.

Therapy K9s of Southwest Florida helped stage a Thanksgiving photo with six dogs all of which are therapy dogs and work in communities in southwest Florida.

Simba the 10-year-old Corgi

Whysper the 18-month-old English Cream Golden Retriever

Legion the seven-year-old Labrador

Isabella the two- year- old Golden Retriever

London the three-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Ziva the six-year-old Golden Retriever

Their owners dressed up seven dogs in pilgrim hats and bonnets and set them on chairs around a table for Thanksgiving dinner.

Therapy K9’s of SWFL

And, for anyone wondering the turkey in the center of the table is plastic but, the thankful pups did have bones and ice cream treats to snack on.

Therapy K9’s of SWFL

LATEST POSTS