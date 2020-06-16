RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is expected to declare Juneteenth, a celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, a state holiday during Tuesday’s briefing in Richmond, a person briefed on the decision told 8News.
Ahead of the briefing, a release from the governor’s office teased an announcement alongside Virginia native and music superstar Pharrell Williams.
This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates to this breaking story.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Crews making repairs after sinkhole opens up on Liberty Street in downtown Charleston
- Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season
- Northam to declare Juneteenth as state holiday alongside Pharrell
- Entire high school baseball team kneels during national anthem
- BREAKING: U.S.-Mexico travel restrictions extended through July 21