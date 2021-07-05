Not a random act: CMPD says juvenile suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds near South End

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A juvenile suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds following a shooting near bustling South End on Sunday, officers said.

Medic said around 3:30 p.m. they were transporting a victim, who CMPD later identified as a juvenile, who had life-threatening injuries to Atrium Main.

CMPD said they have not made any arrests and are actively looking for a suspect. they believe this was not a random act and that the suspect and victim were known to one another.

The car appeared to be riddled with bullet holes and multiple windows were shattered including the back window on a vehicle that was being inspected by CSI.

CSI, the DA’s Office, homicide detectives, and Medic were observed at the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.