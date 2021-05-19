Not following mask requirements on planes can cost you thousands of dollars

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Despite the recent CDC direction that vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask in most situations, airline passengers will still be expected to mask up. Travelers out of Charlotte-Douglas tell FOX 46 the masks never really bothered them to begin with.

“It’s fine. I don’t really care. I mean, take it off if you’re going to drink something and then wear it. Doesn’t make that big of a deal. Maybe it helps!”

One passenger believes the CDC guidance is a step in the right direction to boost tourism and keep people safe.

“I think it’s a good thing! I don’t have mine on right now but I’m actually about to reach in my bag and get it.”

The federal mask mandate for aircraft, trains, and buses was supposed to expire May 11 but was extended until at least September 13. Most passengers understand the need, others have been slapped with hefty fines, all the way up to $35,000 for failing to comply with crew member instructions.

The FAA says over 1,000 reports of passenger misconducts have been filed since the start of the pandemic. Not wearing a mask on board an aircraft is something the airlines keep track of as well, so you don’t have to be federally charged to be placed on a no-fly list.