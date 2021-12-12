Nursing home for veterans opens in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Soon veterans in Cherokee County will have a new nursing home facility to call home.

After years of work, the Palmetto Patriots Home opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

“We are very excited to open the doors and get the veterans in here. That’s what this is all about, is taking care of them. They provided a great service to our nation and now it’s our turn to take care of them,” said Greg McNeill, administrator of Palmetto Patriots Home.

One of only a few other veteran nursing facilities in South Carolina, the Palmetto Patriots Home in Cherokee County will allow easier access for those in the area.

“Those facilities geographically are pretty spread out, but we didn’t have anything up in the Upstate necessarily, up towards Cherokee County,” said McNeill.

According to the new facility, more than 150 people will be on staff to provide assistance to veterans.

“This facility is actually pretty unique in the way that we do it, in the way that it was built. There’s 104 beds total in this facility. It’s broken up into what I am going to call four neighborhoods. Within each neighborhood there’s two homes. Each home has 13 beds. They are all private rooms, private bathrooms, which are a really nice feature in a skilled nursing facility.”

Inside, rooms are named in remembrance of many of Cherokee County’s military members. Some of those being honored died while serving our country and others live on today.

Retired Army Command Chaplin, Roy Mathis, was seen Friday in the facility’s new chapel. It is being named in his honor for his service in Vietnam, Turkey and Germany.

“The feeling I get, I am unworthy of this, but it’s a great honor,” said Colonel Roy Mathis, Army Veteran. “You know, my name is on the outside but I want this to be God’s house.”

Soon other veterans will walk the halls in the facility that will give back to them after all they have done for our country.

The Palmetto Patriots Home is currently accepting applications for a spots in the new facility. Managers say the expect move-ins to begin the first of next year.