NW CLT apartment complex fire was set intentionally: CFD

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 27 firefighters worked to control a blaze that was intentionally set at a northwest Charlotte apartment complex, officials said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the blaze around 2 a.m. on Sunday near 1300 Springmont Lane.

27 firefighters worked to control the incident successfully within 28 minutes, officials said. There were no injuries reported.

An initial investigation revealed that the fire was set intentionally, however, there are no mentions of any charges, or arrests, at this time.

Fox 46 was on the scene and neighbors tell us there have been previous issues with this specific resident and that this may have started as a possible domestic issue. A car was also found on the scene with windows smashed in. CMPD says no arrests have been made yet but a known suspect set the fire while it was occupied by residents.

One resident said a dog was barking and wouldn’t stop and went out to check on the dog and noticed the fire and woke everyone up to evacuate the building.

As for those who were displaced, the Red Cross of Greater Charlotte was working to assist those who were affected by the fire. The estimated cost of damage is said to be about $45,000.

Officials said anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact them at 704-336-3975.

This remains an active investigation.