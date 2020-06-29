NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: MTV Video Music Awards will be held in Brooklyn this summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - Tidelands Health, in partnership with DHEC, has scheduled four large-scale community testing events in July as COVID-19 cases continue to rise,.

Tidelands is planning to test another 10,000 people during the free events, which are scheduled for Conway, Georgetown and Myrtle Beach. Over the past month, the health system and DHEC have tested more than 9,000 individuals at seven free testing events -- including 2,500 people Friday at Coastal Carolina University during what was the region’s largest testing event to date.