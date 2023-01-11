NEW YORK (WPIX) — Keep your bottoms on. The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday.

While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future of the No Pants Subway Ride remained in doubt, according to Charlie Todd, founder of Improv Everywhere, which created the event in 2002.

“I haven’t fully decided, so I suppose year by year,” Todd told WPIX about the event’s future. ” I did it for 19 years, and then COVID forced it into hiatus. I may bring it back one day.”

Only seven half-naked people participated in the No Pants Subway Ride in 2002. Since then, approximately 2,000 New Yorkers have undressed for the winter event, organizers said.

The last New York event was in January 2020, when the event was also held in other cities, like London, Copenhagen, Buenos Aires, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Improv Everywhere, a New York City-based comedic group, said the event, which calls for subway riders to board various trains without pants in the middle of winter, started as “a small prank with seven friends and grew into an international celebration of silliness.”