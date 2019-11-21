NYSP searching for teen after 2 bodies found in Allegany County fire

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two bodies were found when emergency crews responded to an early morning fire in remote Allegany County, and authorities are trying to locate a person of interest.

Thursday morning, around 12:45, New York State police responded to a structure fire on Courtney Hallow in the Town of Clarksville.

Crews contained the fire, and the bodies were located inside the residence. State police do not think their deaths were a result of the fire though, and appear suspicious.

No official cause of death has been determined, but authorities say there is a person of interest in this case.

State police are trying to locate Williams Larson Jr., 17, of Clarksville. They say he was on scene while the fire was being extinguished, but walked away from the location before Troopers got there.

Larson is 5’9″ and has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but instead call (585) 344-6200, as he is believed to be armed.

I’m on the scene in #Clarksville where @nyspolice are searching for person of interest in deadly fire off Courtney Hollow Road. Suspect is believed to be armed. Helicopter is repeating a wide circle in this area. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Tqzo8zQo8Y — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) November 21, 2019

Residents of Cuba have been asked to shelter in place and not answer doors and Troopers focus their efforts on Barber Rd.

Along with this, Portville, Bolivar-Richburg and Cuba Rushford central schools are closed Thursday.

Salamanca City Central School District placed all of their campuses in a lockout around 8:30 a.m. During this time, classes continue as usual, but students and staff must use the main entrance to each building to enter and exit.