OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Fair Play who is wanted in the state of Georgia.

Deputies said 63-year-old Brian Scott Mackay is a Fugitive of Justice from Georgia, wanted on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Terroristic Threats

Battery (Family Violence)

Mackay was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at 2:49 a.m. Monday morning. A hold was placed on Mackay by authorities in Whitfield County, Georgia.

The sheriff’s office said Mackay waived extradition and remains in the Oconee County Detention Center.