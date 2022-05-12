GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – Two drivers are in the hospital following a crash and explosion that snarled traffic on I-77 Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck driver hit an ODOT vehicle on I-77 near Graybill Rd. in Green just before 7:30 a.m.

The crash caused an explosion that caught both vehicles on fire, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies were able to save the drivers from their burning vehicles.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Neither driver has been identified.

ODOT released a statement Thursday afternoon:

“Early today, an ODOT District 4 Highway Technician was struck alongside Interstate 77 in the City of Green. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. We are extremely fortunate he is alive as this could have had a much different outcome. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.” Gery Noirot, District 4 Deputy Director

I-77 was backed up to Route 30 in Stark County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the crash.