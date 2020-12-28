Officer at McCormick Correctional locked in cell; 5 inmates caught trying to escape

by: Renetta DuBose and Shawn Cabbagestalk

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 is learning more on an incident at McCormick Correctional Institution in McCormick, South Carolina around 7 p.m., Sunday.

An officer at McCormick Correctional Institution was locked in a cell tonight by inmates. Afterward, five inmates were caught near an interior prison yard fence about 6 p.m., but no one escaped, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

SCDC Police Services and SLED are investigating.

There were no physical injuries to staff, officials said. Two inmates were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they added.

As of 11 p.m., the incident was contained and is secured

McCormick County Sheriff’s Department, McCormick Police Department, SLED, SC Highway Patrol and, McCormick County EMS assisted the South Carolina Department of Corrections with the incident.

