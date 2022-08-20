CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An officer was uninjured after being shot in the chest during a shooting Friday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened Friday, Aug. 19, in the 8900 block of St. Croix Lane near 4 Mile Creek Road.





Officers say they were serving an involuntary commitment order for a female in the area.

Below is the press conference from CMPD regarding the shooting:

Reports say a male opened the door, and as officers called out inside the residence for the female, she shot at the three officers.

One officer was shot in the chest, but his protective equipment stopped the bullet, leaving him unharmed.

Another officer returned fire and shot the female; police immediately began to render aid. She was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

