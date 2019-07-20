Ohio State Fair hosting sensory-friendly morning for people with autism, other sensitive groups

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The Ohio State Fair will turn down the lights and noise Wednesday, July 31 to help make the fair more enjoyable for people who have special sensory needs such as autism.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., everything from parking (CLICK HERE for parking pass) to waiting in line for rides will be more accessible.

Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence executive director Shawn Henry says this is a first of its kind experience, and he hopes it serves as a model for more fairs, festivals, and other community events across the state.

“I really think that the Ohio State Fair is blazing a trail,” Henry said. “The fair is probably going to be accessible fairs in the entire country.”

Henry says fair-goers will have the opportunity to ride the rides with no flashing lights or music, and if they need to take a break, they can in the OCALI Quiet Room, an air-conditioned space with a variety of low-tech and mid-tech activities to support sensory needs.

“If you are overwhelmed and need a break, you can go in the quiet room,” Henry added. “We’ll have fidgets and other items just to make the environment something that’s inviting, that’s relaxing, then, you can go back out and enjoy other activities.”

OCALI has also provided a social narrative for families to go over before heading to the fair. CLICK HERE to download that printable PDF.

The Ohio State Fair runs from July 24 to August 4. CLICK HERE for ticket information and schedule of events.

