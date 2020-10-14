Olde Mecklenburg Brewery releases statement as more positive cases of COVID connected to weekend event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There are more than 900 people who attended a beer festival at a local brewery weeks ago that Mecklenburg County health leaders say should be tested for COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County health officials say some businesses, like bars, are not following state and county COVID restrictions.

“There was a bar over the weekend. Evidently, I don’t know if they were meeting the 30 percent occupancy, it started to rain, and they let everyone in,” County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Two weeks ago, videos surfaced of a packed Olde Mecklendburg Brewery for Mecktoberfest. The event was overall met with backlash, which ultimately led to a testing event.

Just this weekend, 137 people were tested at the brewery. Only two positive test results have come back, but health officials believe more people could be infected.

“The expectation is there are probably more positives from that. Whether people are just not letting us know that’s where they been, or whether they’re asymptomatic and not getting tested,” Harris said.

OMB founder John Marrino pinned an open letter to customers and the Charlotte community explaining their stance on what’s transpired in the last two weeks.

He said in part: “As would be expected, some attendees videotaped the unacceptable Saturday evening behavior on their phones and posted it on social media. That is not an issue. Our main concern is that this “snapshot” of a three-day event that was virtually perfect at all other times, has distorted people’s perceptions of the overall event and our brewery.”

