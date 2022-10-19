CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Since 1947, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina has sat on a piece of property on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte.

Now, according to a real estate listing, the store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd is up for sale.

The real estate listing shows the half-acre site offered at $1.4 million.

The property could be used for “fast food, express oil change, auto detailing/car wash,” and more, the listing states.

According to the Landmarks Commission, the store opened in 1947 and was one of only two Dairy Queens opened in Charlotte. The other opened on Central Avenue in 1950 and has since closed.