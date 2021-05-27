Olympic Shooting Trials conclude on Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – For so many athletes around the world, the pinnacle of their sport is competing in the Olympic Games. For four athletes, that dream of representing Team USA in the Olympics came true after the final trials in the 50 Meter Smallbore Air Rifle competition. Two members of the Army Marksmanship Unit is represented – Women’s runner up Sagen Maddalena and Patrick Sunderman, who won the Men’s competition. Rounding out the team is the Women’s Champion Mary Tucker and Nick Mowrer, who’s making his 2nd Olympic appearance. And all of these athletes are looking forward to competing in Tokyo.

Yeah. This is what I came here to do. So now I get to represent and keep training the way I’m training, keep moving forward. Sagen Maddalena, Olympic qualifier

I worked very hard to get here. I look forward to taking a little bit of a break and continuing to work hard and strive to go there and do well at Tokyo. Patrick Sunderman, Olympic qualifier

It’s definitely crazy. I feel like there’s a little bit of pressure, but I think ultimately we’re just going to go out there and do what we know how to do, and have our best days. Mary Tucker, Olympic qualifier

Yeah, it just feels amazing. With every Olympic team you make, it’s just an unprecented feeling. Nick Mawrer, Olympic qualifier

Now the focus shifts to the games in July, where expectations are high for Team USA.