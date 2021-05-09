One dead after incident near Verdae Blvd. in Greenville, investigation underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following an incident near Verdae Boulevard, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s office.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing. Witnesses report hearing several gunshots in the area around 11 a.m. Sunday.

SLED has confirmed they are responding to reports of an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.

A 7 News crew is on the scene at this time. We will update this story has more information becomes available.

