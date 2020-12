ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – According to Ector County Sheriff, Mike Griffis, two people were shot in Ector County. including a deputy and a suspect.

We are told it happened in the intersection of Ada Street and Hickory Avenue, Thursday evening.

Information is limited at this time, but we have a reporter heading to the scene. For the latest on this story, tune into FOX 24 News First at 9 and ABC Big 2 News at 10.