CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - City of Charleston and MUSC leaders are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and addressing vaccine hesitancy.

Monday, Mayor John Tecklenburg, three MUSC doctors, and an MUSC student, all of whom are fully vaccinated, went maskless at a news conference for the first time since the pandemic began. This was an effort to show people what they have to look forward to once completing the vaccination process.