Online petition to name LeVar Burton as Alex Trebek’s replacement on Jeopardy! gathers thousands of signatures

(WIVB) – Who will be the next host of Jeopardy?

Currently, it’s a question without an answer.

The beloved, long-time host of the popular TV quiz show, Alex Trebek, died over the weekend at age 80. He had been the host of the show since 1984, and producers say producers say episodes featuring Trebek will continue to air through December 25.

A petition on Change.org to name actor LeVar Burton the new host of the show has gathered over 24,000 signatures as of Thursday evening.

Burton hosted the long-running PBS children’s series Reading Rainbow and is known for playing Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation and a young Kunta Kinte in the 1977 television miniseries Roots.

Burton responded to the petition on Twitter Thursday, thanking those who signed it.

Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support! 🙏🏾♥️



Petition · Make LeVar Burton the next host of Jeopardy! · https://t.co/60lC1WCD61 https://t.co/QFxedpuWpU — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020

He added that his thoughts are with Trebek’s “family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend”.