Only on 2: Video from protester shows up-close storming of Senate Chambers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Video shows a first-hand account of protesters storming into the Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon.

Early that morning, Trump-supporter Dan Short made the 4 hour drive from Virginia to Washington, DC. He and thousands of others gathered at the National Mall to hear the President speak.

Many say the President’s words inspired what happened next.

“So we did the 11 o’clock speech and then we went over to the Capitol building and that’s really when the fun began,” says Short.

The organization between protesters quickly fell apart as they began to storm the steps of the building. At the top of the stairs they were greeted by police.

“And then someone discovered a door that was open,” recalls Short. He says his group started talking to the officers standing guard at that door.

“Basically, we convinced the police that we should be allowed in the Capitol, it’s the people’s building and we are the people. And I will just say we persuaded them to let us enter.”

According to Short, they made their way up to the Senate Chambers.

“The cops at that point — it was a lot like a scene from the movie 300. You know, how they sort of get shoulder-to-shoulder. Then they began pushing us as they set off tear gas to force us out of the Senate Chambers,” he says.

With 200-300 people jammed into the chambers, Short says it was only a matter of time before police would find their way in and start making arrests.

“You know at that point, I made the judgement call..you know the signal — or the message — has been received. And so I exited the opposite side of the Capitol and got the greatest tour of the Capitol building probably anyone has ever had,” says Short.

Outside on the grounds, he says he was able to dodge the tear gas and rubber bullets.

“I mean, I wanted to have fun, I wanted to send a message. I didn’t necessarily need to spend a week in jail,” he says.

Short says he received a message that has led him to expect a call from law enforcement in the near future.