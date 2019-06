WASHINGTON (WCBD) – The fight continues to crackdown on those annoying robocalls.

On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission along with federal, state and local law enforcement plan to announce “Operation Call It Quits.”

It’s the latest joint-agency crackdown on telemarketers responsible for more than one billion illegal robocalls.

The plan is an attempt to cut down on the number of calls being made, harassing you about things like reducing student loan debt or winning fake lottery prizes.