Oprah to headline Facebook, Instagram graduation event

FILE – This Feb. 8, 2020 file photo shows Oprah Winfrey speaking at “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour in New York. Winfrey says she’s playing it safe when it comes to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The 66-year-old entertainment icon said that she has been quarantining and practicing social distancing at her home. Winfrey has been busy working despite being stuck at home. She interviewed actor Idris Elba, who tested positive for the coronavirus, through FaceTime for an episode of “Oprah Talks: COVID-19” on Apple TV. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Oprah will be the commencement speaker for a multi-hour graduation streaming event on Facebook and Instagram on May 15.

The platforms also announced Tuesday that Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles will offer their words of wisdom to the Class of 2020.

The #Graduation2020 event will be broadcast on Facebook Watch, with some segments posted to the Instagram account on Instagram.

The contributors will also be posting on their individual accounts.

