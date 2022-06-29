SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed that their office is investigating after a Greer man disappeared while working a recycling company.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office previously confirmed that they were investigating the disappearance of Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon.

Burrell was reported missing on May 5.

According to Burrell’s family, the 20-year-old man was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. located on Green Road in Greer.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that DNA was located at the plant.

Clevenger said his office is still conducting interviews as part of its ongoing investigation.

Although DNA was found, no body was located after Burrell’s disappearance.

SC OSHA did not give any other details about their investigation.