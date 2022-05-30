SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day School is mourning the loss of their history teacher and his son, who was a senior at the independent Christian school in Savannah.

Chris Leffler, 51, his wife, Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17, were killed in a boat crash over Memorial Day weekend on the Wilmington River. An official said the Lefflers’ daughter, Katie, and her friend survived the incident.

The fifth victim, traveling in the other boat involved in the crash, was identified as 37-year-old Robert Chauncey, of Savannah.

According to the head of school, Chris Leffler had only been at Calvary since November but was great at building relationships with students, parents and his peers.

“He was an outstanding teacher, coach, and he was a friend,” Dr. Hunter Chadwick said.

According to the school’s website, Chris Leffler was the head coach for fifth- and sixth-grade football this past season.

Chadwick said Nate Leffler was passionate about athletics, too, and remembered his “quiet demeanor” and “contagious smile.”

“He was well-liked by his peers, was a great brother, and a loving son,” the head of school added.

“We love the Leffler family and our hearts are broken,” Chadwick stated. “I want to thank all of the first responders and everyone who continues to pray for the Calvary community and the Leffler family. Everyone that knows them has seen faith in action.”

A spokesperson for the district said pastors and counselors will be available all week for students and faculty in mourning.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) arrested a 45-year-old Savannah man Sunday in connection to the incident. Mark Stegall faces a charge of boating under the influence.

A DNR official said additional arrests or charges could be forthcoming in the ongoing investigation.