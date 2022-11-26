RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

The calls were released to CBS 17 one day after Hailey’s parents, Trey and April Brooks shared a statement to The News & Observer about the tragedy.

As previously reported by CBS 17, Hailey was dancing alongside her team when a pickup truck driven by 20-year-old Landen Glass hit her. Glass has been charged with five offenses from misdemeanor death by vehicle to improper brakes.

The Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday shared a series of five calls made to 911 during the chaotic and tragic scene during a four minute span from 10:15 to 10:19 a.m.

An initial caller was asked by a dispatcher if anyone was injured.

“Oh my god, yes. The truck — I believe — it just couldn’t stop,” the caller answered.

“Just send everybody that you can.”

Another called with the intent to make sure medical assistance was on the way.

“A little girl got run over by a truck,” the caller said. “There’s police here already, but we need an ambulance. It’s bad, it’s bad, it’s bad.”

Another told dispatcher, “A float went out of control and somebody was hit.”

A fifth caller had to be called back because of the high volume of calls coming in.

“There’s a little girl that got ran over here in Raleigh in the parade,” the caller said.

The dispatcher said, “We have help on the way, that’s why we didn’t answer because everyone was calling about it.”