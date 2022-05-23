EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office say they received a very strange call on Sunday that sounded like a “scene from Jumanji,” but it was in fact real.

Deputies say two Patas monkeys are on the loose in North Effingham. Officials are working with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to trap them.

The monkeys are legally owned by Effingham County residents.

While deputies say the monkeys are not believed to be dangerous, they warn you to not attempt to catch them. If you see them, please call 912-754-3449.

The attached photo is a sample photo of what the missing monkeys look like.