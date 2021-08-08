Panthers fans cautious about the spread of COVID and ready for start of the football season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Panthers’ Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium is one of the first big gatherings since the pandemic began.

Even with a surge of COVID-19 cases, the Townsend brothers hopped in the car early and made the drive from China Grove to Bank of America Stadium. They were not missing Fan Fest.

“Totally excited,” Austin Townsend said. “The people, the atmosphere is going to be ridiculous. This is going to be one for the ages.”

The lines started gathering a few hours before the gates opened.

“We ain’t going to be standing back there so we came early, yes we did,” said one fan.

There was music to entertain the crowd, and the anticipation of seeing fan favorites.

“My favorite part is the fireworks,” said one girl.

“We just see the Clemson Tigers and the Panthers against the bad guys. They play football all day,” said 4-year-old Cam, whose father plays in PurrCussion and the Black and Blue Crew.

“Last year was a heck of a year,” Said Townsend. “No one was happy about last year so this year you’ve got the atmosphere.”

Fans say missing last year due to the pandemic has been tough. The team didn’t require masks or a vaccination card. Many say they will still be safe and wore masks anyway.

The one thing that they’re happy about, they are in Bank of America Stadium supporting the team they love.