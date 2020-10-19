Panthers go full virtual after ‘unconfirmed’ positive COVID-19 test

Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said the team will work virtually Monday and Tuesday following an “unconfirmed” positive coronavirus test.

Coach Rhule said he was told of the potential positive test at 4:48 a.m. Monday morning.

The organization should know more information on a retested sample Wednesday morning. The player tested was not identified.

The team is still under the NFL’s “intensive protocol” after an Atlanta Falcons player tested positive following their game against the Panthers.

Under the league’s protocol, all players and coaches must wear masks during practice. Coaches can’t hold meetings in smaller meeting rooms, they must be in team size rooms.

Only 10 players can work out in the gym at the same time, with only five non-players present, meaning trainers or coaches.

Players continuously have to be tested for COVID and their test from the previous day must be negative for them to enter the facility.

Meals must be grab and go, and players can be in locker room for 15 minutes or less and masks must be worn.

The Panthers played Sunday in a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears. The team is scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. next Sunday on FOX 46 Charlotte.

