KANSAS CITY, Mo. (QCN/CSL) – The pick is in, sources tell CSL.

With the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select quarterback Bryce Young from the University of Alabama.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨 | Sources tell CSL with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the @Panthers select quarterback Bryce Young from the University of Alabama! More: https://t.co/Wc2u3O6316 pic.twitter.com/nRLkgmbshw — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) April 28, 2023

When owner David Tepper was asked what the pick meant, he responded:

“Super Bowls.”

Young, the 21-year-old Alamba standout, was the predicted pick from nearly every standpoint, aside from his physical build at 5’10”, 204 pounds. He is incredibly agile and athletic.

With too many Crimson Tide awards to put onto paper, Young’s most significant included the Heisman Trophy (2021), the AP College Football Player of the Year (2021), and SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2021).

“The quarterback we are getting has been a winner forever,” said head coach Frank Reich. “We got the best quarterback in college football this year. RIGHT HERE IN THIS STADIUM!”

In his sophomore year alone, Young recorded 4,872 passing yards, 47 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions with three rushing touchdowns in 15 games.

“There is an excitement in this stadium that hasn’t been here in a long time,” said Panthers legend Luke Kuechly.

LET'S GO, CHARLOTTE! 🏈 | Watch as fans ERUPT at Bank of America Stadium after Bryce Young was selected No. 1 overall. Do you like this pick!? Latest: https://t.co/eMtbWc10C1 pic.twitter.com/BQEdrvKQo7 — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) April 28, 2023

Young had a ‘down year’ during his junior season in 2022 but still recorded outstanding stats, leading the Crimson Tide to an 11-2 record. He finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.