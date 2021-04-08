Panthers sign former Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye

Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Carolina Panthers filled another position need on Wednesday, signing cornerback A.J. Bouye to a free-agent deal.

Bouye spent last season with the Denver Broncos, playing and starting in seven games before being suspended six games for performance-enhancing drugs and missing the team’s final four games of the year. Bouye, 29, will have to miss the first two games of the 2021 season to fulfill the suspension.

Prior to the seven games played, he missed four games with a shoulder injury and one to a concussion.

In eight NFL seasons, Bouye has started 69 of 100 games played, totaling 14 interceptions, 72 passes deflected and 338 combined tackles.

After being undrafted in 2013, Bouye spent the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans and became the team’s starting corner.

In 2017, he signed a five-year, $67.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he would spend the next three seasons. Bouye was named a Pro Bowler in 2017 and helped the Jaguars make the AFC Championship game that season.

Jacksonville traded Bouye to Denver last March and he was released in February due to cap space.

Bouye will join a Carolina cornerback room that has Donte Jackson, Troy Pride Jr. and Rashaan Melvin.

The Panthers hold the 8th overall pick in the NFL Draft and still have a big need for defensive and offensive tackles.