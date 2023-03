CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers traded the Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to sources.

The Panthers are sending the following to Chicago for the pick:

Pick No. 9

Pick No. 61

A first-round pick in 2024

A second-round pick in 2025

Wide receiver DJ Moore

D.J. Moore just found out about the trade. He is in “shock” and is sad about leaving Charlotte, naturally.

The fans certainly miss him too. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) March 10, 2023

The last time the Panthers drafted first, they took quarterback Cam Newton in 2011.