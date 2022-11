CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The heroes on the gridiron are being heroes off it for those in need .

Last week Panthers players, coaches, and front office staff joined forces with Harris Teeter and Second Harvest of the Carolinas to fill 2000 food bags for those in need on Thanksgiving.

Second Harvest services food for families in the Carolinas and it’s great to see the entire organization tipping into help this holiday season.