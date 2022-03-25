UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former University of South Carolina Gamecock and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday.

Smith was arrested on the following charges:

-Unlawful carrying of a handgun

-Speeding 16-24 miles per hour over the speed limit

-Possession of a narcotic in schedule 1 and schedule 2

Smith was given a cash surety body and must attend his first court appearance on June 14 in Union County.

He is currently in the Union County Detention Center.

The Panthers picked up the Union, S.C. native as a sixth-round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft. Smith played for South Carolina prior to being drafted.