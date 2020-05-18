Park Service: Outer Banks tourists tried to capture baby horse to take photos

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, file photo, the sun rises at Nags Head, in Dare County, on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Three counties on North Carolina’s tourist-reliant Outer Banks, including Dare County, announced plans Wednesday, May 6, 2020, to lift coronavirus-related visitor restrictions, although they warned of the need to continue to practice social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

SHACKLEFORD BANKS, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer/AP) — The National Park Service is looking for three tourists who allegedly tried to capture a month-old wild foal in the Outer Banks in an attempt to take some selfies.

The Charlotte Observer reported Sunday the people are wanted for questioning. The Park Service says the situation Friday at Shackleford Banks, which is part of Cape Lookout National Seashore, was captured on video.

The newspaper reports it’s illegal to be within 50 feet of the wild horses in the park. The nonprofit Foundation for Shackleford Horses says a visitor reported witnessing the situation and intervened, prompting the three tourists wanting the selfies to take off.