NEW YORK (WPIX) — One person is dead and four have been hospitalized after a parking garage partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

The collapse happened around 4:15 p.m. ET at a parking garage that is located by Ann and William Streets near Pace University, roughly half a mile from the New York Stock Exchange.

A Citizen app image showed vehicles piled on top of each other after the roof collapsed. In another video posted to social media, dust could be seen rising from the parking garage with vehicles teetering on the edges of broken concrete.

Authorities said during a Tuesday evening press conference that they believe six workers were inside the building at the time of the collapse. One person was declared dead on arrival while four others were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A sixth worker refused care.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene to search for victims but the FDNY was forced to pull its members out due to structural concerns.

The FDNY was able to utilize a robotic dog, tower ladders and a drone to analyze the scene.

Multiple cars are crushed, and authorities are still working to ensure there are no remaining victims in the building.

The four-story building experienced a “pancake collapse,” according to authorities from the city’s Department of Buildings, with floors crumbling to the ground level.

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York’s Financial District, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, near the site of a partially collapsed parking garage. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

“We have no reason to believe this is anything other than a structural collapse,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during Tuesday’s press conference.

Pace University has evacuated two of its buildings near the collapse and canceled classes on its New York City campus.

“It felt like an earthquake,” Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University, told The Associated Press. He said he heard “a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated.”

“I and my roommate always talked that it did not look safe, so it was bound to happen sooner or later,” Pace University student Charlie Franklin told Nexstar’s WPIX. “Hopefully they can get their stuff together and Pace can give us accommodations for tonight.”

Other Pace students described hearing screams and seeing cars falling in the building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.