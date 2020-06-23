Parkland shooter trial facing 34 counts is delayed indefinitely

The trial is delayed indefinitely for the man accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.

Nikolas Cruz faces 34 counts of premeditated and attempted murder.

He is accused of a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The judge laid out why she is allowing the defense to delay the trial.

“But for the time being, I’m sure you all are aware, the courthouse is closed at least until August 1st,” said Judge Elizabeth Scherer. “When we will be able to get a large group of people here for jury selection, I don’t know.”

Cruz was not at Monday’s status hearing via zoom and his next status hearing is set for August 25th.