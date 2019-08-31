Part of Vol Navy catches fire hours before game day, KFD reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department reporting Vol Navy suffered a loss, after a vessel caught fire Saturday morning.

KFD reporting the Vessel Chances “R” caught fire at 6:30 a.m. The cabin cruiser sank after catching fire.

Thankfully all five people and one dog on board are safe.

Fire crews are currently cleaning up, and monitoring for any hazardous materials in the water.

TWRA wanting boaters coming to the UT football game Saturday, to know that docking will be reduced by half due to recovery efforts and oil/gasoline cleanup after the boat fire.

They are also asking if at all possible to avoid coming to today’s game by boat.