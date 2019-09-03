Pee Dee grocery stores stocked and ready as preparations for Dorian continue

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Local grocery stores are keeping customers from panicking, at least panicking about limited hurricane supplies.

Stocked and ready, some local stores like Walmart, The Fresh Market and Piggly Wiggly are planning to keep their doors open and placing extra shipments as Hurricane Dorian heads up the coast.

Piggly Wiggly’s Surfside Beach location will be recieving two truck loads of high demand hurricane items including extra nonperishable canned goods, cases of water, bags of ice, and toiletries people need for hurricane preparedness.

Extra delivery trucks have been put into place to keep high demand inventory on shelves stocked for customers who do not plan to leave their homes and evacuate.

Customers waiting in the long check out lines were purchasing coolers, bags, of ice, water, and both perishable and non-perishable food.

Customers are recommended to buy non-perishable foods like canned-tuna, chicken, salmon, fruits, or vegetables in preparation for power outages.

Charcoal and propane are good household items to have in case you need to cook without an oven.

The Piggly Wiggly in Surfside Beach plans to board up their store and perishable items in the freezer on Wednesday afternoon depending on hurricane conditions.

The store manager says Piggly Wiggly usually stays open until the last minute to serve their customers until the store is told otherwise.

The Fresh Market Myrtle Beach and Pawley’s Island stores will also be open.

Until further notice, local stores like Piggly Wiggly, The Fresh Market, and Walmart will stay open as mandatory evacuations for Zone B have not yet been ordered.