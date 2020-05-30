Photo Gallery: Protests over George Floyd’s death break out across nation

ATLANTA (AP) — Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody spread around the United States on Friday, as his case renewed anger over others involving African Americans, police, and race relations.

Protests were largely peaceful as demonstrators marched in the streets from Los Angeles to New York, but in Atlanta, demonstrators set a police car ablaze and broke windows at CNN’s headquarters.

Protesters used barricades to break police vehicle windshields and jumped from car to car in Atlanta. Hundreds of the protesters confronted police outside CNN headquarters. They spray-painted the large, iconic CNN logo outside the building, breaking a windowed entrance. One protester climbed on top of the sign and waved a “Black Lives Matter” flag to cheers from the crowd.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 29: Protesters march by U.S. Bank Stadium in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Demonstrations and protests have been ongoing since Floyd’s death in police custody on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

A person wearing facemask and goggles gestures as people gather to protest and mourn George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes during the “Justice 4 George Floyd” event in Houston, Texas on May 29, 2020. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters gather outside the White House in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2020 in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters gather outside the White House in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2020 in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

People gather to protest and mourn George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes during the “Justice 4 George Floyd” event in Houston, Texas on May 29, 2020. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Police officers grapple with protesters on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Protesters gather outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Police officers guard CNN Center during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: Protesters smash a police car during a protest outside CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Protesters gather during a “Black Lives Matter” protest near Barclays Center on May 29, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, in outrage after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the ground with his knee. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

A small fire burns next to graffiti as protesters gather for a “Black Lives Matter” protest near Barclays Center on May 29, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, in outrage after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the ground with his knee. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 29: Police put out a fire as they confront protesters in front of the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on May 29, 2020 in New York City. Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Across the country, protests against Floyd’s death have set off days and nights of rage as its the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 29: Police confront protesters in front of the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on May 29, 2020 in New York City. Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Across the country, protests against Floyd’s death have set off days and nights of rage as its the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 29: Police confront protesters in front of the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on May 29, 2020 in New York City. Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Across the country, protests against Floyd’s death have set off days and nights of rage as its the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Protesters pelted officers who came over with bottles, striking some of them. Other bottles thrown at authorities exploded behind the police line, but no officers appeared to get hit. Protesters chanted, “Quit your jobs.”

The officers backed their line away from the group of protesters who were throwing objects at them.

Police ordered demonstrators to leave the street and threatened to arrest them if they did not leave quickly.

Protesters used accelerant to burn an American flag. People were watching the scene from rooftops, some laughing at skirmishes that broke out and vandalism by the protesters.

Protesters were also walking on the interstate in downtown Atlanta and appeared to be trying to block traffic.

The Georgia State Patrol has responded.

Earlier, as the protest appeared more calm, Kaity Brackett, 27, said she came out to the protest because she thinks the entire criminal justice system needs to be overhauled, starting with policing. She said the Ahmaud Arbery killing was a catalyst for her and referred to his death as a lynching. Arbery was killed on Feb. 23 by a former district attorney investigator and his son, who were not arrested until after video emerged months later.

Brackett wore a blue mask and sat with her partner and a friend. She was less concerned about the threat from the coronavirus.

“We risk our lives going to the grocery store, going to get gas,” she said. “This is more important than all of that.”