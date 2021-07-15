Photographer tracks down couple after capturing North Myrtle Beach oceanfront engagement

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A photographer was able to track down a couple after she captured their North Myrtle Beach oceanfront engagement Tuesday.

Andrew Gunnels and Braylin Gillespie are from Anderson, South Carolina and were visiting the area for vacation for the week, and Gunnels thought it would be the perfect time to propose.

In a Facebook post, Christa Walsh Photography said she was waiting for clients at about 7:20 p.m. near 59th Avenue North when she noticed the couple getting engaged. She said she didn’t have time to swap to her zoom lens, but edited out 30 people from the beach and wanted to give them the photos.

After she took the photos, the couple walked in the opposite direction and she couldn’t follow them because she was waiting on her client, she said. The couple was eventually tracked down and Walsh took their engagement photos Wednesday evening.

(WBTW)

(WBTW)

“I kinda saw [the photographer] out of the corner of my eye taking pictures, but I thought that maybe it was just somebody just capturing a shot,” Gunnels said.

He said his stepdad is the one who noticed the post on Facebook being shared.

“It’s wild actually being out here that somebody noticed us getting engaged,” Gunnels said.

And most importantly, she said “yes!”