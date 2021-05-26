Photos: Charleston-based USCGC Hamilton conducts training in Mediterranean, Black Seas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston-based United States Coast Guard (USCG) Cutter Hamilton is returning after over a month of operations overseas.

Since April 15, USCGC Hamilton has been conducting operations in the U.S. Navy Sixth Fleet’s area of responsibility, “working alongside Allies, building maritime domain awareness, and sharing best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards.”

USCG Hamilton stopped in Spain, Italy (where the U.S. Sixth Fleet is headquartered), Georgia, Ukraine, and Malta. It “conducted various operational exercises” with forces from each of the aforementioned countries, as well as Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria.

Some exercises included vertical replenishment training, hoist and medical evacuation training, and demonstrations of in-flight refueling from the deck of USCGC Hamilton by the MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew.

Operations officer of USCGC Hamilton, Lt. Cmdr. Taylor Kellogg, explained that “working together with our NATO Allies and partners” helps “advance the rule of law on the sea, ensuring free and open access to the maritime domain.” He said that international relationships are “fundamental for establishing maritime safety and security worldwide.”

USCGC Hamilton is the first USCG Cutter to visit the Black Sea in 13 years.

It transited out of the Mediterranean Sea on May 24 and is expected to be back in North Charleston by the first week of June.