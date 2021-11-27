PHOTOS: CMPD release vehicle pictures in fatal hit-and-run, seek public’s help in finding suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released new photos of the suspect vehicle in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that occurred late on Thanksgiving Day in north Charlotte.

The deadly incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, near the intersection of Sunset Road and Beatties Ford Road.

According to CMPD, officers responded to reports of someone lying in the roadway and in need of medical attention near the intersection. When officers arrived, they found a woman in the road and determined that she had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD’s preliminary investigation shows the woman was in a crosswalk and crossing Sunset Road when she was struck by a fire-red, two-door Ford Explorer. Police said the driver of the Explorer immediately fled the scene and was last seen travelling west on Sunset Road toward Peachtree Road.

Detectives are actively searching for the suspect vehicle and are asking the public for any information that may assist with the investigation. Anyone who has information or knows the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle or its driver is asked to call 9-1-1 and report it, immediately.

The suspect vehicle pictured below is a 1995-2001 Ford Explorer and should have damage on the front-end of the vehicle, CMPD said.



ACTUAL SUSPECT VEHICLE: CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG POLICE

Below is a stock image of what the suspect vehicle will closely resemble, CMPD said.

EXAMPLE OF SUSPECT VEHICLE

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Crum at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.