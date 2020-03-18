PHOTOS: Earthquake causes damage across the Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Here are a few of the photos we’ve received in the newsroom from viewers of damage caused by the 5.7 magnitude earthquake this morning.
Video from Spencer Hanks at West Valley City Crumble cookie
What others are clicking on:
- NCPD: Active scene on Spruill Avenue
- Edisto state parks hosting educational Facebook Lives
- Taco restaurant sells emergency taco kits, complete with toilet paper, 30 eggs
- LIVE NOW: Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing
- Hospital confirms 2 coronavirus deaths in southwest Georgia, state total now 3