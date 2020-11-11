Photos: Japanese company busy making Joe Biden rubber masks

Rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden sit on a work table at Ogawa Studios in Saitama, north of Tokyo, on Wednesday. The Japanese manufacturer started making the masks in the middle of October, ahead of last week’s election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A mold for rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden is placed on a production line. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A mold base of President Donald Trump at Ogawa Studios. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

An employee adds details to rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden at the Ogawa Studios in Saitama, north of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

An employee prepares a mold for the rubber masks. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

An employee prepares a mold for the rubber masks. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

An employee prepares a mold base for rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden on a production line. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

An employee adds details to rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

An employee washes a mold depicting President-elect Joe Biden on a production line at the Ogawa Studios. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

An employee adds details to rubber masks depicting President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — While surgical masks have been highly sought after this year, Joe Biden rubber masks are also seeing demand.

Ogawa Studios, a Japanese manufacturer, began producing masks resembling the U.S. president-elect in the middle of October, ahead of last week’s election.

Workers in Saitama, a city north of Tokyo, mold rubber to form a likeness of Biden’s face, while features including his pearly white teeth and blue eyes are hand-painted.

So far, around 1,000 masks have been sold. The same manufacturer was flooded with orders for Trump masks before Trump’s inauguration as president four years ago.